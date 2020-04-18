As of Friday afternoon, Iredell County was reporting 81 cases of coronavirus with three deaths in relation to the virus. The Iredell County Health Department is not releasing recovery numbers at this point.
As of Saturday morning, the number of cases reported in the state was 6,140 with 164 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 76,211 tests completed and there are currently 388 people hospitalized with the virus. There have been positive tests in 93 of the state’s 100 counties.
Of those cases, 38 percent are in the 25-49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are in those 50-64, 26 percent in those 65 and older, 7 percent in those 18-24 and 1 percent in those 17 and under. Fifty-three percent of the cases are in females, but 84 percent of the deaths are among those 65 and older.
The state was behind the county in Iredell cases as of Saturday morning, reporting 79 cases and two deaths.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has the highest rate in the state with 1,153 cases and 24 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.