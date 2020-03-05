20200306_srl_news_statesvillehigh_p1

Pictured left to right are: Timothy Webb, theatre teacher Stephanie Deal, Delano Page and school board member Sam Kennington.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Statesville High School Greyhound Players Theatre Group was recently honored for their performance at the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) High School Play Festival.

The Greyhound Players presented “The Fourth Wall” at the festival, and were awarded the following:

Theatre Arts Award: Excellence in Farcical Acting

Excellence in Acting: Delano Page

The Greyhound players are Riley Fowler,,Emma Theriot,,Alex Fox,,Timothy Webb, Delano Page, Madison Heye, Nevaeh Turner, Allison Valentin-Carlos and Angelica Visoso-Ramirez.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.