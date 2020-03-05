The Statesville High School Greyhound Players Theatre Group was recently honored for their performance at the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) High School Play Festival.
The Greyhound Players presented “The Fourth Wall” at the festival, and were awarded the following:
Theatre Arts Award: Excellence in Farcical Acting
Excellence in Acting: Delano Page
The Greyhound players are Riley Fowler,,Emma Theriot,,Alex Fox,,Timothy Webb, Delano Page, Madison Heye, Nevaeh Turner, Allison Valentin-Carlos and Angelica Visoso-Ramirez.
