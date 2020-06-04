The Statesville Leisure Pool and Bentley Community Center Splash Pad will open today. There are a number of changes in place in order to follow the COVID-19 guidelines outlined in Phase 2.
The SLP will limit occupancy inside the gate to 100 persons. The swim sessions will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. Between the sessions, staff will sanitize locker rooms and equipment.
Admission is $5 for each swimming session and entrants will be given a wristband to be worn at all times. The wristbands can be purchased up to 48 hours in advance from the Recreation and Parks administrative offices, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wristbands for Monday swim sessions can be purchased up to 72 hours in advance. Any remaining wristbands not purchased in advance will be available for purchase at the pool admissions gate at the start of each session on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will be no refunds for wristbands purchased in advance.
Fitness & Activity memberships, which include pool membership, are not active at this time and will remain inactive until all of the amenities that members pay for are available to them. Once all facilities are able to reopen, Fitness
& Activity Center memberships will be extended by the amount of time the facilities were closed. Season pool passes are not being offered for the 2020 season.
Although there are a number of modifications to this summer’s pool operations, the staff has been busy refurbishing the pool and getting ready for the summer.
“We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying the pool and will make it as safe as possible,” said Daniel Lewis, athletics/aquatics director for the SRPD,
“The staff will perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas throughout the day.”
A limited amount of chairs will be provided and are spaced according to social distancing recommendations.
Family units will be allowed to sit together, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and maintain distance in and out of the water.
The splash pad, located beside Bentley Community Center, will operate Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. There is no admission fee.
No more than 25 persons can be in the splash pad area at a time.
There will be no restrooms available to the public until the Bentley Community Center is able to reopen.
