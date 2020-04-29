The annual Juneteenth Celebration in Statesville, hosted by IMPACT, Inc and the Juneteenth Community Planning Committee of Statesville, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number one goal of IMPACT and the Juneteenth Community Planning Committee is to ensure the safety and health of all the festival attendees. This event will be back in June 2021.
The Juneteenth Celebration commemorates the date — June 19, 1865 — when the slaves in Galveston, Texas, first received word of the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery which was originally issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
Today, Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.
For the most up-to-date information visit the website at: http://juneteenthstatesville.myfreesites.net or call 704-500-3042 or 704-657-6609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.