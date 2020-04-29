In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes against the Tennessee Titans before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. The person said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks to get a deal done.