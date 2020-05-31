NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior defensive analyst Osia Lewis died Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 57.
Lewis also was a special consultant to Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. He joined the Commodores in 2016 as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.
Before coming to Vanderbilt, Lewis spent five years as a defensive line coach at San Diego State.
Lewis spent the 2010 season as a coordinator in the World Football League in 2010. He also had assistant coaching stints at UTEP, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon State and Western Oregon.
Lewis was a standout linebacker at Oregon State from 1982-85.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene, a son, Marvin, and daughter, Kiana.
