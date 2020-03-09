Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently completed his 223rd marathon and his 13th straight running of the Ellerbe Marathon.
Sinclair, who is approaching his 74th birthday, described the 26.2-mile course as rugged with steep hills and desolate country roads. He said the terrain was different and proved to be more difficult than most of the marathons he’s run.
“Weather conditions made running 26 miles very challenging at best, with gusty cold winds and a wind chill around 40 degrees throughout the race,” he said.
Sinclair wore two layers of clothing, gloves with hand warmers inside and head gear which covered his mouth and nose. He also wore safety glasses which helped to keep the wind out of his eyes.
He said that at times, it was difficult to put one foot in front of the other with the gusty winds blowing in his face. Feeling beaten down by the elements, he said he saw a sight around mile 20 that lifted his spirits. Ahead of him on the lonely cold country road was a man carrying a large American flag and wearing a heavy backpack.
Running with friend Jerry Stokes from South Carolina, they noticed that he was struggling to carry the flag and the heavy weight on his body in the extreme wind. They slowly caught up with him and offered to carry the flag in order to give him relief.
However, he politely refused and said he was carrying the American flag and a 22-pound backpack with the picture and name on it in honor of a fallen military hero. He told Sinclair that he did this in many races because of his Marine Corps background and his commitment to his country and his military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“He said that he was really glad to see us and asked if we would pace with him and support him the last few miles of the race, which we happily agreed to do,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair said they learned that the man’s name is Staff Sgt. Mac Maccherone and he was appreciative of the support he received to finish the mission.
With Stokes in front, and Sinclair beside Maccherone, they finally entered the town of Ellerbe with several cars passing and horns blowing, thumbs-up hand gestures, and drivers saluting the flag and its carrier.
The mission was completed and a new sense of reward and thankfulness came over them. Maccherone told Sinclair and Stokes that he was usually in contact with the families of the fallen heroes and would continue to do his part to honor their memory.
Sinclair said that it was a great feeling to be part of Mac’s support team although it was one of his slowest, most difficult races in recent memory.
“The patriotic feeling quickly overcame the pain and fatigue from the marathon event,” he said.
At the end, Sinclair said, he put his tired, wind-blown body in the driver’s seat of his car and drove more than 100 miles back to Statesville, feeling very good about the end of the day.
