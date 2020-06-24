The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting the art of the Holt Family Art Farm in an online gallery tour through July 10. The Holts are Stan and Carol Holt and their son, Nic and daughter, Jessica. This family exhibit presents each of their artistic talent and their shared interests particularly their pottery. They have chosen to honor the memory of Carol’s mother, JoAn Hedrick by including a number of her paintings in the family exhibit. Like her family members, she enjoyed drawing, painting, creating pottery, and calligraphy. Her paintings are included in the on-line tour.
The Holts live in Iredell County where they create their unique pottery designs at the Holt Family Art Farm. The Holt family’s pottery is available for sale in the Lucas Mansion Gift Shop. The Holts’ pottery booth at Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS is a favorite of festival goers.
Stan Holt shares his earliest memory of an interest in art when he drew on the bedroom walls. “I don’t remember my mother getting mad; I do remember her covering the walls with newsprint and saying “have at it”. He and Carol met while attending Mitchell Community College to obtain Associates in Fine Arts degree and they went on to UNCW together to get their BA in Creative Arts. Although he considered becoming a potter then, he concluded there is a reason they call them starving artists. Stan’s bio is extensive including freelance art, graphic design, illustrator, commercial graphics, and patent applications for commercial graphic products, and starting his own business, and wholesale digital graphics to regional sign shops since 2017. Now he re-considers the rewards of being a potter stating, “It is very rewarding to finally get to once again explore doing art and even more exciting to be able to do it with the people I love most, my family.”
Carol’s decision to pursue a degree in art was the result of winning an art scholarship at Mitchell Community College. After graduating with a BA in Art from UNC Wilmington, she worked at the University’s Printing Services Department as lithographer. While living in Wilmington, she conducted art workshops for children at Foy Plantation, Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center, and St. John’s Museum of Art. She continues to integrate art with English Language Arts as a 5th grade teacher at Scotts Elementary School. She enjoys creating pottery with Stan, Nic and Jessica spending time together doing something that they all love stating, “I am so happy and very thankful to be part of our family of artists!”
Nic, with a bachelors in mechanical engineering, a minor in math, and a minor in art, is mostly self-taught in ceramics and continuously experiments with forms and glazes developing uniqueness in his work. Each piece is new, interesting, and different from all the others. Giving credit to his family Nic states, “Being surrounded by my parents’ art inspired me to have a go at it. I thoroughly enjoy being able to do art with the family.”
Jessica is a student at UNC Greensboro pursuing her studio arts degree. She expresses her excitement and self-expression in her art. “I have been enjoying making art since I was young and am excited to continue creating with my family through our business. When I create art with my family it is special, I believe the art we create together is different from what it turns out to be if it was created alone.”
The Hiddenite Center plans to return to regular hours of Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. based on the guidelines for the COVID-19 situation. Once the center reopens, exhibits will be open to the public with no charge in the second floor art gallery of the center’s Lucas Mansion.
Until then, the public is encouraged to view the exhibit on line on the center’s website at www.hiddenitearts.org and on Facebook. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, the Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
