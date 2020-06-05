Telco Community Credit Union announces the expansion of their field of membership to include eight additional counties in Western North Carolina.
“We are very excited to be able to expand our financial services throughout Western North Carolina.” said David Burnette, president and CEO. “Being a community-chartered credit union based in Asheville, we are able to open membership to specific geographic locations.
Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in these 21 counties can become a member of Telco Community Credit Union. We look forward to serving these communities and helping residents by offering affordable financial services and products. At Telco, members matter.”
Telco Community Credit Union has been providing financial services in Western North Carolina since 1935. Telco now serves residents of Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. In addition to the 10 branch locations, members have access to their accounts and many services at more than 50 local ATMs, 5,000 Shared Branch locations nationwide, online Home Banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour Telco Teller telephone services. Visit www.Telcoccu.org for more information.
(0) comments
