The Statesville Owls stormed back from a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Mooresville Spinners 8-7 in 10 innings.
Owl right-hander Leon Davidson earned the win by striking out two and allowing one run on three hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Mooresville built its large lead in the second inning. After Houston Koon walked and stole second base, Jermie Greene hit a line drive single into left field to score Koon. Max LeCroy and Justin Fox walked to load the bases for Nick Solomita who cracked a three-run double off the left field wall. Tyler White continued the Spinner rally hitting an RBI-double into center field.
Statesville got on the board in the third inning. After Johnny Hummel and Chase Bruno walked to load the bases, Hummel stole home after an errant pitch. RJ Conner scored on a fielder’s choice after reaching base on one of Mooresville’s five infield errors, and Bruno rushed in to score on a wild pitch to narrow the Spinner lead to three, 6-3.
Trailing by three entering the sixth inning, Owls Gavin Taylor and Gage Smith were hit by pitches, and Andrew Mckay walked to load the bases. Carson Arnold followed by drawing another walk to score an Owl run and cut the deficit to two.
Fox led Mooresville’s half of the sixth inning by slamming a double into right field, and after the Spinners loaded the bases, a sacrifice fly by Braden Coombs extended the lead to 7-4.
Statesville knotted the game in the seventh inning. Chapman walked and Taylor was hit by a pitch, and both scored when Greene’s throw from third base sailed over first. Taylor then scored on an Arnold groundout and tied the score.
Both teams left men on base in the final inning.
After Taylor walked to lead the inning, a single from Smith advanced Taylor to third base. Taylor attempted to steal home after an errant pitch from Brennan Oxford went past Spinner catcher Spencer Bright. But Bright played the ball and tossed to Oxford who tagged Taylor out at home plate and prevented a go-ahead run. Two Owl walks loaded the bases with two outs, and a hit ball by Kolbe Pierce appeared destined for right field, but Fox drifted from his second base position to make the catch, sending the game into the bottom of the ninth inning tied.
Owl batters Blake Burchett, Taylor, and Smith all walked in the top of the 10th inning. Mooresville pitcher Tyler Shepherd struck out to batters. But with the bases loaded, two outs, and a full count, Andrew McKay drew another walk that gave Statesville its first lead.
Owl outfielder Parker Ledford made the highlight of the game, a diving 10th-inning grab in shallow left field that recorded out No. 2. Mooresville loaded the bases with two outs trailing by a run, but right-handed pitcher Josh Allen forced a fly out to end the game and earn the save.
