Decked out in straw hats, flower necklaces and masks, Accordius Health residents sat along the front of the building, waving at relatives as they drove by Wednesday.
The drive-thru visit was Hawaiian-themed.
Balloons were tied to columns and fence posts. Some families decorated their cars for the occasion as well.
Residents’ families could drive through the nursing facility’s parking lot in Statesville to see their relatives. Activity Director Millie Guy said the drive-thru was in honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
