Flow Automotive Companies will thank health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic with complimentary oil and filter change from Monday through May 22.
“As a fellow essential company, we know you’re feeling the effects of COVID and wanted to show our support and gratitude for your selfless service by providing the employees of Iredell Memorial, Davis Regional Medical Center, and Piedmont HealthCare a complimentary oil change,” a news release states.
Redemption is simple.
If you own one of the covered brands — Honda, Hyundai, Nissan and Toyota — and have a valid employee I.D. from Iredell Memorial Hospital, Davis Regional Medical Center or Piedmont HealthCare, make a reservation and receive a complimentary oil and filter change between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through May 22.
To make a reservation, call 336-231-8605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.