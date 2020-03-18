North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 8-14.
220 Café, 220 South Center St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Amaravati Grill, 591-N River Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 South Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A
Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, 97.50/A
Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 East Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 95.50/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, 96.50/A
Holiday Inn Express-Food Service, 130 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A
Ingle’s #150 Produce, 722 Sullivan, Statesville, 98.50/A
Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Rd., Statesville, 100/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 95/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Rd., Mooresville, 98/A
McDonald’s #4740, 109 Limerick Rd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 West Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 97.50/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Randy’s BBQ, 103 North Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Dr., Statesville, 93.50/A
Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Rd., Suite 101, Mooresville, 96/A
Sharpe’s Catering & Homemade Meals, 555 East Memorial Hwy., Harmony, 95/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 96/A
Wal-Mart #1662 Deli/Bakery, 1116 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.