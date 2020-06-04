1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 98/A
Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 91/A
Denny’s #7645, 378 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Domino’s #5558, 1550 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant #2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A
Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 97/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
K Craft Beer and Wine, 858 B Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Son Rise Café, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 91/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90/A
About the Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.