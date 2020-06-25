The Harold Littlefield Chapter 68 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) donated $350 to the First Church of the Nazarene to help with its program to feed veterans. The First Church of the Nazarene hosts a Veterans Food Ministry two days a week to provide food to veterans in need. The ministry is held on Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on the first and third Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m. The Rev. Frank Turner is pastor of the church. The check was presented by DAV Chapter treasurer Don Carr and chaplain Harold Smith.
DAV donation to help Veterans Food Ministry at First Church of the Nazarene
