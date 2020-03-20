When schools closed suddenly this week, West Church pastor Dr. Andrea Smith identified an opportunity to work with two other area churches and local school administration to assist students impacted by this crisis.
Assistance was asked to subsidize food for 80 local families and Smith responded to the need.
“I sent an email Sunday afternoon asking our members to bring donations of nonperishable food or money by 9 a.m. Tuesday. I was overwhelmed with that response and offers from volunteers to help with food sorting, bagging and distribution. We had to turn away offers of help.”
Tuesday afternoon deliveries were made to 80 students and their families. West Church will continue providing food assistance as needed.
Feeding Mooresville families is a long-standing mission at West. After learning that there were no free meal options on Sunday, West joined with Faith and St. Paul United Methodist Churches and Ghostface Brewery to purchase and staff a food truck that feeds up to 250 people every Sunday for free.
West Church meets at Lake Norman High School. Those services are suspended to honor the request to limit public gatherings, but Sunday services are live streamed and available on demand at www.headingwest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.