In this Sunday, March 1, 2020, file photo, a priest prepares to give the Holy Communion to faithful during a Mass celebrated at Saint Francois Xavier church in Paris, France. The archbishop of Paris is asking all of the French capital's parish priests to change the way they administer communion to counter the spread of the coronavirus. The Paris diocese said in a statement that a Paris priest tested positive for the virus after returning from Italy. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)