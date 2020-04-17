CHARLOTTE — Three employees at local businesses in North Carolina have been cited for being in violating of a local coronavirus stay-at-home order, police said.
Workers at two smoke shops were issued citations by Charlottte-Mecklenburg police earlier this week, and an employee at the Michael’s arts-and-crafts chain was cited last week, The Charlotte Observer reported Friday.
CMPD issued its first citation under the local stay-at-home order April 3 after a day spa was found to be operating even after a warning that the business was in violation.
The county’s stay-at-home order permits only “essential” businesses to remain open and directs all nonessential businesses to close unless employees can work remotely.
Larry Shaheen, a lawyer for High Life smoke shop, called the citation “arbitrary and capricious” and said the business will seek dismissal of the citation against the employee.
Cloudzilla owner Fadi Shalo, who said he was issued a citation Monday, said Mecklenburg County is unfairly punishing small businesses. Shalo said police warned him in person Saturday and told him after issuing the citation that he could be arrested if he continues to operate his store. The store is now closed.
Michael’s didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday seeking comment .
