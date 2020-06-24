Alexander County Emergency Services recently delivered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) “Push Packs” to local long-term/congregate care facilities. The much-needed supplies were furnished by North Carolina Emergency Management.
The truckload was unpacked and delivered by the local emergency services team of Doug Gillispie, Mark Howell, Mark Earle, Garrett Huffman, Ashlee Lackey-Patterson, and Melanie Millsaps.
The contents included a total of 2,408 face shields, 24,080 gloves, 4,816 surgical-grade masks, and 1,204 pair of shoe coverings, which were distributed to eight facilities in Alexander County.
The PPE push pack initiative was assigned by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to North Carolina Emergency Management and its county coordinators. There is a short-term plan being developed to create another round (or two) of push packs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be classified as a national and state emergency under the Emergency Management Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.