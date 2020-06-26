City of Statesville offices to be closed Friday for Fourth of July holiday

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There will be no garbage collection on this day.
The revised schedule for June 29-July 3 for residential routes is:
» Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on schedule
» Thursday & Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.
The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers is:
» Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will operate on their regular schedule
» Friday and Saturday routes will be collected on Saturday.
City Council will hold one meeting in July on Monday, July 20.
The Leisure Pool will be open on July 4th. Swim sessions are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. You can purchase wrist bands for $5 each up to 48 hours in advance at the Recreation & Parks Administrative Office, 1875 Simonton Road. Occupancy is limited to 100 persons.
The Splash Pad, located at Bentley Community Center, 1410 Third St., will be open July 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission fee but occupancy is limited to 25 persons.
The Statesville ABC stores will be closed on July 4.