Monique Parks is holding on.
On March 25, she had to shut down Monique Michelle The Studio, her hair salon on North Trade Street, due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. Like many in the cosmetology industry, the salon represented her only source of income.
And now she is figuring out how to survive an economic shutdown brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 7,000 people and killed more than 200 in North Carolina.
“It’s been mentally exhausting,” she said about trying to apply for unemployment benefits. “You’re working at 6 a.m. to get into the system... You’re on there for two to three hours.”
And she’s helping other people she knows in the industry to get unemployment. Plus, she said, her clients call her to both check on her and to ask about appointments.
“I probably have someone call five days a week,” she said.
She tells them the truth — they can’t come in because she’s closed. And she can’t go to them because it’s not safe.
“I don’t want anyone to get sick,” Parks said.
But it’s not easy. She said she still has bills to pay and she has to figure out how to pay her rent.
The situation is the same for many in the cosmetology industry. These are the places where people get their hair styled and their nails painted. And all of them are closed.
Questions remain about how they will reopen beauty salons and barbershops that depend on close contact. Many expect new regulations that will require social distancing and even more sanitizing protocols.
North Carolina has 100,000 active cosmetology licenses, said Lynda Elliott, executive director of the N.C. Cosmetology Board. Cosmetology includes hair styling, nail services and makeup.
Elliott said many in the industry have concerns about going back to work and about what will be required of them when they do.
She said the board is gathering information about what might be needed for businesses to safely reopen.
Laura Bray owns two ten Salon on North Main Street in Kernersville and also co-owns Blush + Bobbys Hair and Makeup, at the same location, that caters to weddings on site.
“We’re in a brand new territory,” she said. Bray said she has focused on trying to be there for her employees, who are now out of work, and for her clients.
“... I feel when you’re trapped in your house, you want to feel good about yourself,” she said.
Many of her clients have called, wondering when her salon will open again. Bray said she knows they’re looking for answers.
And she has to say she really doesn’t know.
And when she does reopen, she has an idea of what it will look like.
“I’m expecting to limit the number of clients at a time,” she said. “I’m expecting to wear a mask.”
Many in the cosmetology business are worried about the long-term economic damage.
“It’s basically chopped the head off my chicken,” said Ray Pruett, co-owner of Koru Touch Salon on Greenwich Road in Winston-Salem.
He’s already had trouble getting a loan through the Small Business Administration.
“I play by the rules. I pay my taxes and my business is totally off,” he said.
Pruett said he is in a different situation than a lot of other salons, though. He has a small clientele, and when his business was open, he typically saw three people a day.
“I see no real changes except for a hazmat suit or a mask when I return to work,” Pruett said. “I’m expecting the state board to have lots of new requirements for sanitation because of COVID-19.”
Some want to re-open soon.
Robin Stover Scott, owner of the Weave Shop Hair Salon in Clemmons, signed an online petition asking Cooper to re-open cosmetology businesses. The petition started by Keisha Lindsay on moveon.org had gotten 5,307 signatures by Monday. The petition asks Cooper to allow cosmetology businesses to open on Monday.
“We feel we are essential,” Scott said. “We have beauty supply stores (open) but you’re closing the beauty salons. That’s our means of survival. Once we run out of money, we don’t eat. We lose houses and cars.”
Gregory Felts has been in the cosmetology industry for 19 years and owns a salon on Coliseum Drive. This is hard, Felts said, but he’s advising his clients to wait.
“We want (them) to come back to us,” he said. “We want (them) to let us do their services.”
