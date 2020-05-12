The GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club recently presented Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville with a check of $1,000 from the profits from the Annual Geranium Sale. Shown with the check is Neil Furr, director of Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville.
