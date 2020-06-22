Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is continuing to keep girls connected and engaged throughout the summer by offering virtual camp sessions, daily badge workshops and on-site horse programs during the months of June and July.
GSCP2P knows there are many things that make the camp setting special and are preparing to give girls a virtual experience in a weekly, small-group setting where girls will learn together while doing activities independently, or with family. The sessions will be interactive between the counselors and girls and involve a healthy balance of time both on and off the screen.
“We know that our girls look forward to summer camp with great anticipation, and, for many, is a tradition they share with family that goes back decades,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P.
“But after monitoring current health and safety regulations due to COVID-19, we felt that delivering our summer camp programming in this alternative way was the best option for the health and safety of everyone involved. Our counselors are excited to showcase our camps and traditions in this setting.”
Camp programming focuses on helping girls feel comfortable in an outdoor setting, expanding on the outdoor skills they may already have and have themed sessions ranging from theater and cooking to magic and art.
GSCP2P virtual summer camp is open to all girls in rising grades K-12.
All camp sessions and additional information can be found at www.CampLikeAGirl.org. Questions can also be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.