Just ignore my mask if it's offensive to you

I choose to wear a mask, and keep my distance, and use hand sanitizer after I touch things in public, and wash my hands well and often all while going about my life. These are simple things that I can do to protect myself and help the greater good to keep COVID-19 from spreading. I was already an avid hand-washer and sanitizer user. Adding a mask is not a big deal to me. I don’t believe it is worth the risk of infecting the people I am around and especially the elderly people in my life. While I am disappointed that so many people are not willing to bare even a minor inconvenience to protect themselves or others it is their choice to make.
I recently visited a family owned business in Statesville that I have been a patron of for many years and while there felt belittled because of my decision to wear a mask but it is their business to run as they wish. I will choose not to patronize their business again.
I was walking into a business in Lenoir just today to make a purchase for work and as usual I was wearing my mask. I walked by another customer on my way to the door and the gentleman said “Baa, Baa, Baa” in my direction. I guess he was trying to “own a lib.” I was not wearing my mask to make a political statement. I didn’t acknowledge him but wondered why would this man give a rat’s behind about a choice I was making for myself and the people I love.
I respect the choices that others are making for their situation and beliefs. I would appreciate that respect in return but if that isn’t possible, please just ignore my mask if it is offensive to you.
Millicent Hope
Statesville