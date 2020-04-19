In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020. photo, Lavet Witherspoon, 67, waves to FeedNC volunteers Michele Irwin, 75, and her daughter Kristen Irwin, 48, as they deliver a food pack to him in Mooresville, N.C. The Irwins volunteer to deliver food packages to the homebound when others are not because of government stay-at-home orders. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)