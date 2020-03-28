North Carolina is reporting another heavy day of unemployment claims as nonessential businesses close or scale back operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce said in a news release that the state had received more than 26,000 unemployment claims on Friday. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the state typically received about 3,000 a week.
The state has received nearly 246,000 claims from March 16 through March 27. All but about 30,000 of them are related to COVID-19.
By comparison, the state received about 100,000 claims received per month during the Great Recession about a decade ago, according to state officials.
Man arrested, accused of coughing on fellow store customer
Police in North Carolina have arrested a man they accuse of coughing at a customers at a Walmart store and saying he had COVID-19.
The Gaston Gazette reports that Robert Eugene Heffner, 26, of Belmont, was arrested on Friday night.
The newspaper cites arrest warrants stating that Heffner “purposely coughed at a customer” and said he had coronavirus.
“The action could create fear in the customer and the public at large,” the warrant said.
Online jail records show that Heffner was charged with misdemeanor counts of a public health violation and failure to comply.
Jail records didn’t list whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The newspaper said it’s not known if Heffner has the virus.
