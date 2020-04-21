An altogether different kind of race is now being run by one well-established area-based organization.
This one by Reaume Brothers Racing is more geared to be held by fans rather than in front of them.
Doing its part to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, the 25-year-old family-based operation is turning its attention to pressing matters.
Currently sitting idle due to the suspension of all racing-related activities, Reaume Brothers has turned its steering wheel from issues required to maintain operations as a NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoor Truck Series’ competitor and toward the safety of the public.
As a result, the Mt. Mourne-based team has embarked on a project designed to keep its employees busy while also filling a role in aiding the fight against coronavirus.
The team has created a line of social distancing floor stickers for use in businesses.
The inventory ranges from large floor decors to small ones that can be applied to certain and obvious locations.
“In an effort to help keep people employed and also be a part of the solution,’’ said Josh Reaume, not only the owner but also a driver for the outfit, “we have gone to work and created a new revenue stream providing the floor stickers. We’re a local business that is aiming to be a part of the solution.”
There are many ways to make that possible.
There is a 3-foot floor sticker reminding those to maintain their recommended 6-foot distance.
There are service desk stickers in the offering.
The team also has a supply of customer limit sticker reminders available.
Also, there are stickers indicating customer separation details.
Reaume Brothers provides an essentials kit that includes a number of the stickers as a package deal.
Prices are based on the need of those seeking the accessories.
All of the stickers are designed with a color package to promote visual stimulation. Each is manufactured specifically for indoor use, created for short- to medium-term use and can be applied to carpet, tile, wood, stone, metal, glass and painted surfaces.
Reaume Brothers Racing began in 1997 when John Reaume got his sons, Jonathan and Joshua, into competitive kart racing. The brothers have since continued chasing the racing dream, competing in events all around the world, studying mechanical engineering and building a racing business specializing in karting and oval track racing.
In 2018, RBR expanded with a full-time effort in the Truck series.
During its inaugural season, the team saw instant growth by starting the year off with a sixth-place place finish at Daytona and contending for a win before finishing a season-best fourth at Eldora with 2018 World Of Outlaw Late Model champion Mike Marlar behind the wheel.
With a culture focused on innovation, RBR continues to utilize cutting-edge technologies to improve on- and off-track performance.
Its shift in focus comes complete with additional efforts to assist the community-wide challenge.
“We are also pledging to donate a portion of our proceeds,’’ said Reaume, “to area charities committed to helping families and small businesses affected by COVID-19.”
Additional details are available on the company’s website at www.rbrgaphics.com.
