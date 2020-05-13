LINCOLNTON — A machete-wielding man robbed a Lincoln County convenience store early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, a man, armed with a machete, came into the QuikTrip Convenience Store, 7259 NC 73 Highway, Denver. He demanded money and then walked into a secured area behind the cash registers, the sheriff’s office reported.
The clerk opened two cash registers and he grabbed an undetermined amount of money and then ran from the store, authorities said.
Deputy M. Lookadoo determined the man ran east from the back of the store. A check of the surrounding areas failed to locate the man.
The clerk was the only person in the store and was not physically harmed.
The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray tennis shoes, gray pants and wearing a black hockey style mask.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest a reward of up to $2,000 is possible and tipsters do not have to reveal their identity.
