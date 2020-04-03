Walmart will begin limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at one time, starting on Saturday.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” according to a posting on the company’s site. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control – which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”
As of Saturday, the chain will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, the release states. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
Associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the grocery entrance, a release states) through which customers will be admitted one at a time and counted. Once the store is at capacity, customers will continue to be admitted on a one-on-one basis as the numbers change.
In addition, there will be one-way movement in the aisles in a number of its stores, with floor markers and directions from associates in an effort to keep customers from coming into close contact with one another.
“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially in lines,” the post states. “And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”
