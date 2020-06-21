Evening Exchange Club presents award

At its June 16 meeting, the Evening Exchange Club of Great Mooresville-Lake Norman presented its Proudly We Hail Award to Paul Kreins, owner/manager of Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center on Morlake Drive in Mooresville.
This is a special award that honors Americans who display the American flag properly and regularly. The award attempts to encourage all Americans to proudly fly the flag as evidence of their love and respect for this nation.
The award was a surprise to Kreins who was invited to attend the meeting and speak to the club. He shared about the various challenges of the business during this difficult time with COVID-19. When presented the award, Kreins expressed his appreciation to the club for this honor.
The evening club meets at Victory Lanes on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. They begin with a social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the club are welcome to visit. Cyndi Richards serves as president of the local organization.
