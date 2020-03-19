The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14.

Jenkins Products, Lewis Jenkins, Iredell County

Presentation Systems South, PSS, PRO 22:6, LLC, Iredell County

McK & Co., Steven McKenzie, Mooresville

BuckGuy Minerals, Mark A. Snider, Statesville

Ifaco Grain Co., M. Martina Kelly Omollo Co., Patrick McCann, Statesville

Optical Cable Co., Anderson International Co., Patrick McCann, Statesville

Xtreme Home Products, Tusing LLC, Mooresville

Anthony French Tattoos, Anthony French, Statesville

HomeCoders, LLC, Pawsh Puppies, Macroley Consulting, LLC, Union Grove

BOV Solutions, Winona Pure, Sklar BOV Solutions, Inc., Iredell County

Southern Patriot Designs, Tiffany Lamp, Fay Lamb, Statesville

Charlotte Special Events Group, Tours in Charlotte, Soaring Eagle Tours, Charlotte Destinations, Inc. Mooresville.

Festive By Farrah, Farrah Marie South, Mooresville

Lovin Our Seniors & Community, Mattie D. Rice, Statesville

