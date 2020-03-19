The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14.
Jenkins Products, Lewis Jenkins, Iredell County
Presentation Systems South, PSS, PRO 22:6, LLC, Iredell County
McK & Co., Steven McKenzie, Mooresville
BuckGuy Minerals, Mark A. Snider, Statesville
Ifaco Grain Co., M. Martina Kelly Omollo Co., Patrick McCann, Statesville
Optical Cable Co., Anderson International Co., Patrick McCann, Statesville
Xtreme Home Products, Tusing LLC, Mooresville
Anthony French Tattoos, Anthony French, Statesville
HomeCoders, LLC, Pawsh Puppies, Macroley Consulting, LLC, Union Grove
BOV Solutions, Winona Pure, Sklar BOV Solutions, Inc., Iredell County
Southern Patriot Designs, Tiffany Lamp, Fay Lamb, Statesville
Charlotte Special Events Group, Tours in Charlotte, Soaring Eagle Tours, Charlotte Destinations, Inc. Mooresville.
Festive By Farrah, Farrah Marie South, Mooresville
Lovin Our Seniors & Community, Mattie D. Rice, Statesville
