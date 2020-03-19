The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

From BW RRI IV LLC to Jai Ganesha Statesville LLC, metes and bounds, 1508 East Broad St., Statesville, $4,500,000, on March 11.

From A. and H. Kembrooke to F. and J. Smith, Lot 735 of The Point on Norman, LLC, 131 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $1,470,000, on March 12.

From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to T. Morris Jr., Lot 513 of The Point on Norman, 174 Polpis Dr., Mooresville, $1,450,000, on March 9.

From A. and A. and D. and D. Leeds to D. and L. O’Connell, 122 Cove Key Lane S, Mooresville, $925,000, on March 9.

From DAWNANDMARK4EVER, Inc. to J. and J. Kulhanek, metes and bounds, 326 Normandy Rd., Mooresville, $880,000, on March 9.

From S. and S. Raynes to M. Szymanek and B. and J. Garlow, 3.12 acres, 118 Homeview Dr., Cleveland, $140,000, on March 12.

From Phil Puma Properties, LLC to J. and K. Krueger, Lot 42 of Anniston, 120 Elizabeth Brook Dr., Davidson, $570,000, on March 11.

From S. and J. Lariviere to Concept Homes, LLC, Lot 54 of Anniston, 243 Anniston Way, Davidson, $85,000, on March 11.

From K. and K. Brown and C. Underwood to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 34 of Waterlynn Place townhomes, 141 Leyton Loop, Unit D, Mooresville, $195,000, on March 9.

From Arcadia Homes, Inc. to R. and L. McKinney, Lot 46B of The Point on Norman, 165 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $595,000, on March 9.

From C. and C. Almquist to K. and J. Jansen, Lot 33 of Lakeshore Hills, 262 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $428,000, on March 9.

From S. Fresh-Hannah S. Fresh, S. Hannah, S. Fresh-Hannah, S. Fresh, S. Hannah, S. Fresh, S. Hannah and B. Fresh to The A & C Kushner Family Trust, Lot 189 of Commodore Peninsula, 125 Mainview Dr., Mooresville, $173,000, on March 10.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and K. Spillman, Lot 211 of Atwater Landing, 154 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on March 10.

From R. and K. and K. Ruzewski to C. and N. Leininger, Lot 63 of Bay Crossing, 246 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $652,000, on March 10.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. Czerwinski and E. Wolf, Lot 3 of Waterlynn Grove, 176 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $255,500, on March 10.

From A. and A. Klink to D. and E. Schook, Lot 218 of Curtis Pond, 217 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $252,000, on March 10.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Bensojo, Lot 30 of Atwater Landing, 112 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $275,500, on March 10.

From J. and C. Osborne to C. Tate, (Lot 24) 168 Freeze Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $104,000, on March 10.

From R11 Company, L.C.C. to Way Funding, LLC and The Offer Tree, Lots 1-5 of Hager Farms, Hager Lake Rd., Mooresville, $275,000, on March 11.

From T. and K. Henderson to F. and S. Lemings, Lot 37 of Queens Cove, 146 Harwell Rd., Mooresville, $587,000, on March 11.

From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, Lot 42 of Briargate, 138 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $58,500, on March 11.

From T. and T. Wilson, T. Miller and R. Wilson to E. Corns and E. Testa, Lot 171 of Curtis Pond, 118 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $206,000, on March 11.

From R. Zande/TR and Marilyn S. Zande Trust to Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC, 13.234 acres, Pine St., Mooresville, $275,000, on March 11.

From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 20-22 of Creek Stone, 218, 222 and 226 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $204,000, on March 11.

From A. and K. West to M. and J. Williams, Lot 320 of Curtis Pond, 110 Glennallen Rd., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 11.

From K. and A. Rath to D. and S. Meier, Lot 256 of Curtis Pond, 127 Renville Place, Mooresville, $255,000, on March 11.

From D. Hunter-Eldridge, D. Hunter and D. Eldridge to G. and C. Robinson, Lot 37 of Morrison Plantation, 240 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $408,000, on March 11.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and L. and E. Tincknell to TPM Properties Limited Partnership, Lot 317 of Linwood Farms, 136 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $216,000, on March 12.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. Gabriel, Lots 149-150 of Windward Pointe, 208 Clear Springs Rd., Mooresville, $158,500, on March 12.

From W. and E. Gilligan to M. and R. Gregg, Lot 12 of The Harbor, 112 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on March 12.

From J. and K. Gonzalez and K. Martel to M. and M. Garrison, Lot 4 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 137 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 12.

From C. and A. Armstrong to M. Preslar, Lot 38 of Cedarcroft, 118 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, $147,000, on March 12.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. and G. Martin, Lot 29 of Wellesley West, 202 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $385,000, on March 12.

From A. Calhoun-Vasko, A. Calhoun and A. and T. Vasko to S. Hayes and K. McGrath, Lot 989 of The Point, 195 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $740,000, on March 12.

From J. Wall to J. and K. Smith, Lot 29 of Pirates Cove, 144 Morgan Bluff Rd., Mooresville, $362,000, on March 12.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 162 of Cedarcroft, 224 Indian Paint Brush Dr., Mooresville, $180,500, on March 12.

From T. and D. and D. Hager to N. and J. Churchill, Lot 82 of Cornelius Estates, Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $38,000, on March 13.

From CMH Homes, Inc. and Clayton Homes #81 to S. and R. Foskey, metes and bounds, 326 Teeter Rd., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 13.

From T. and J. Taylor to D. and F. Karbowski, Lot 21 of Royal Pointe, 104 Voyager Way, Mooresville, $495,000, on March 13.

From R. and S. Baughan to N. Kothadia, Lot 3 of Westview Reserve, West Paces Rd., Mooresville, $100,000, on March 13.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Sanacore and S. Demarco, Lot 19 of Atwater Landing, 194 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $325,000, on March 13.

From K. Ingle and C. Pace to SPH Two, LLLP, Lot 83 of Foxmoor, 524 Lisa Carol Dr., Mooresville, $164,000, on March 13.

From I. and J. Dragoi to J. and J. and D. Arnold, (Lot 5), 123 Knox Haven Lane, Mooresville, $642,500, on March 13.

From A. Patterson to L. Easton, Lot 28 of Winslow Bay, 147 Sandreed Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on March 13.

From J. Butler and C. Ward to G. and C. Summers, Lot 12 of Crystal Bay, 123 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $553,000, on March 13.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and C. Benge, Lot 22 of Northlake, 161 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $296,000, on March 9.

From S. Elder/TR, S. Elder/TR, Stanley M. Elder Revocable Living Trust, J. Elder/TR and Janice H. Elder Revocable Living Trust to J. and T. Chuby, Lot 40 of Audubon Acres, 132 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on March 9.

From N. and N. and D. and D. Foss to J. and N. Conrad, Lot 36, 2613 Carolina St., Statesville, $9,000, on March 9.

From P. and J. and J. Reaume to J. Walker and K. Simko, Lots 3 and 4 of Knoll-Wood, 154 Teri Sha Lane, Statesville, $123,000, on March 9.

From B. and L. Bowes to S. and C. Garris, Lot 63 of Northmont, 166 Heavenly Dr., Statesville, $180,000, on March 9.

From C. Barfield to J. and A. Shaver, Lot 86 of Country Club Estates, 639 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $100,000, on March 9.

From Westside Real Estate, LLC to Eleni Group Real Estate Holdings II LLC, 2.078 acres, more or less, 306 Stamey Farm Rd., Statesville, $177,500, on March 9.

From Troutman Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP and K. Clark/PTNR to C. Duncan, Lot 19 of Dunlap Gate, 187 Dunlap Circle, Statesville, $18,500, on March 9.

From M. West to B.Clary, Lot 3 of Oakland Heights, 0.41 acre, 322 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $315,000, on March 9.

From M. and C. Talbert to J. and W. Adams, Lot 76 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 103 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $34,000, on March 10.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of Larkin, 166 Canada Dr., Statesville, $60,000, on March 10.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 8 of Larkin, 162 Canada Dr., Statesville, $60,000, on March 10.

From J. and P. Myers to R. Singh, 1.990 acres, Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on March 10.

From J. Rogers/TR, R. and C. Sirianni and J. Moran to Trust Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lot 64 of Windemere, 104 East Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $23,000, on March 10.

From P. and L. West to B. Pope, (Lots 39 and 40), 1737 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $152,500, on March 10.

From J. Tillman, L. and C. Reeves, A. and S. Wilcots and A. and G. Lawrence to R. and M. Skinner, metes and bounds, 303 Garfield St., Statesville, $27,000, on March 10.

From Tsumas Family Limited Partnership and H. Tsumas/PTNR to H. Curley Jr., Lot 132 of Forest Acres, 161 Arbor Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on March 10.

From Ribbon Homes SPV I LLC to P. Stevens, Lot 153 of Valley Brook, 1435 Winter Dr., Statesville, $183,000, on March 10.

From S. and S. Carpenter to Z. Bailey and H. Josey, metes and bounds, 1770 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, $172,000, on March 11.

From A. and L. Perley to C. Christian and E. Sympson, 0.674 acre, 3186 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $30,000, on March 11.

From W. and J. and J. Messer to M. and R. Hint, Lot 16 of Fifth Creek Estates, 128 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on March 11.

From M. and M. and R. Holland to MEG 2, LLC, metes and bounds, 236 Swann Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on March 11.

From True Homes, LLC to T. Smith, (Lot 200), 217 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $207,500, on March 11.

From J. and J. Zimmerle, S. Cawley/AIF and S. Cawley/AIF to B. and B. and L. Hartline, Lot 37 of Meadow-Oaks of Fort Dobbs, 157 Meadow Oaks Dr., Statesville, $203,000, on March 11.

From True Homes, LLC to S. and K. Smith, (Lot 195), 227 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $234,500, on March 11.

From F. Hager/Indvl & Admr, B. Holshouser/Est, V. and C. Hager and J. and C. White to A4H Ventures, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 12 of Country Club Estates, 522 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on March 11.

From K. Martin to Wheelblockers Towing & Parking Enforcement, Inc., metes and bounds, Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $127,500, on March 11.

From M. and A. Wright to S. Carpenter, Lot 96 of Seven Springs, 132 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $237,000, on March 11.

From R. and J. Branum to N. Hernandez and A.Gonzalez, Lot 53 of Autumn Brook, 128 Autumn Mist Rd. Statesville, $285,000, on March 11.

From R. and E. Norton to M. and A. Wright, (Lot 72), 236 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $289,000, on March 11.

From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 74 of Featherstone, 195 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on March 12.

From F. Stroud to M. Bock and J. Hughes, two tracts, 1.18 acres and 0.25 acre, 690 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, $170,000, on March 12.

From S. Davidson to S. and S. Parker, Lot 24 of Victoria Village, 406 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $148,500, on March 12.

From C. and M. Hoots to J. and G. Jones, Lot 14 of Donsdale, 105 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $19,000,on March 12.

From J. Dagenhart to D Squared Building Solutions, (Lots 48 and 71), 232 and 256 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $24,000, on March 12.

From C. Tomlin and V. Tomlin/AIF to J. Santiago, 130 Twin Oaks Rd., Statesville, $44,500, on March 13.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 264 and 268 of Hidden Lakes, 129 and 137 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $109,000, on March 13.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Howe, (Lot 165), 228 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $212,000, on March 13.

From J. Womack and J. and D. Boggs to C. Haines, Lot 34 of Vintage Place townhomes, 856 Impala Dr., Statesville, $126,000, on March 13.

From G. Dillard and M. Dillard/Indvl & AIF to J. and K.Madison, Lots 45-47 of Wesley Heights, 2312 Cline St., Statesville, $47,000, on March 13.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and M. Lewis, Lot 40 of Fox Den Country Club, 115 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $320,000, on March 13.

From R. and C. Heibeck to B. and V. Barker, Lot 1 of Old Bridge, Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $82,500, on March 13.

From D & J Prime Properties, LLC to J. Bustle, 1 acre, 2584 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on March 13.

From N. Grant to L. and K. Geiger, 2.55 acres, 782 Perth Rd., Troutman, $235,000, on March 9.

From True Homes, LLC to C. and M. Jones, (Lot 48), 160 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $247,000, on March 9.

From A. and K. Allison to J. Day, (Lots 1 and 2), 141 and 145 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $46,000, on March 10.

From D. and S. and S. Newell to S. Young, (Lots 58-60), 115 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $107,000, on March 11.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lot 58), 190 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $56,000, on March 12.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lot 58), 197, 199 and 200 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $168,000, on March 12.

From F. and M. Hanek to J. and K. Gonzalez, (Lot 11), 152 Hawks Landing Dr., Troutman, $418,000, on March 12.

From Buller River Development Partners, LP to K. and P. Rea, Lot 85 of Falls Cove—Streamwood, 169 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $516,500, on March 12.

From R. and M. Tucker to V. and S. Lackey, Lot 16 of Eastern Heights, 131 Addison Place, Troutman, $178,000, on March 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Groff, (Lot 78), 199 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $284,500, on March 13.

From R. and J. Thompson to P. Deniocla, Lot 20 of Oak Ridge, 142 Treetop Lane, Troutman, $30,000, on March 13.

From C. and T. Rowe to D. Bass and K. Dawkins, (Lot 28), 171 Riverwalk Rd., Stony Point, $263,000, on March 13.

