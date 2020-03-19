The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From BW RRI IV LLC to Jai Ganesha Statesville LLC, metes and bounds, 1508 East Broad St., Statesville, $4,500,000, on March 11.
From A. and H. Kembrooke to F. and J. Smith, Lot 735 of The Point on Norman, LLC, 131 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $1,470,000, on March 12.
From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to T. Morris Jr., Lot 513 of The Point on Norman, 174 Polpis Dr., Mooresville, $1,450,000, on March 9.
From A. and A. and D. and D. Leeds to D. and L. O’Connell, 122 Cove Key Lane S, Mooresville, $925,000, on March 9.
From DAWNANDMARK4EVER, Inc. to J. and J. Kulhanek, metes and bounds, 326 Normandy Rd., Mooresville, $880,000, on March 9.
CLEVELAND
From S. and S. Raynes to M. Szymanek and B. and J. Garlow, 3.12 acres, 118 Homeview Dr., Cleveland, $140,000, on March 12.
DAVIDSON
From Phil Puma Properties, LLC to J. and K. Krueger, Lot 42 of Anniston, 120 Elizabeth Brook Dr., Davidson, $570,000, on March 11.
From S. and J. Lariviere to Concept Homes, LLC, Lot 54 of Anniston, 243 Anniston Way, Davidson, $85,000, on March 11.
MOORESVILLE
From K. and K. Brown and C. Underwood to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 34 of Waterlynn Place townhomes, 141 Leyton Loop, Unit D, Mooresville, $195,000, on March 9.
From Arcadia Homes, Inc. to R. and L. McKinney, Lot 46B of The Point on Norman, 165 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $595,000, on March 9.
From C. and C. Almquist to K. and J. Jansen, Lot 33 of Lakeshore Hills, 262 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $428,000, on March 9.
From S. Fresh-Hannah S. Fresh, S. Hannah, S. Fresh-Hannah, S. Fresh, S. Hannah, S. Fresh, S. Hannah and B. Fresh to The A & C Kushner Family Trust, Lot 189 of Commodore Peninsula, 125 Mainview Dr., Mooresville, $173,000, on March 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and K. Spillman, Lot 211 of Atwater Landing, 154 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on March 10.
From R. and K. and K. Ruzewski to C. and N. Leininger, Lot 63 of Bay Crossing, 246 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $652,000, on March 10.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. Czerwinski and E. Wolf, Lot 3 of Waterlynn Grove, 176 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $255,500, on March 10.
From A. and A. Klink to D. and E. Schook, Lot 218 of Curtis Pond, 217 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $252,000, on March 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Bensojo, Lot 30 of Atwater Landing, 112 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $275,500, on March 10.
From J. and C. Osborne to C. Tate, (Lot 24) 168 Freeze Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $104,000, on March 10.
From R11 Company, L.C.C. to Way Funding, LLC and The Offer Tree, Lots 1-5 of Hager Farms, Hager Lake Rd., Mooresville, $275,000, on March 11.
From T. and K. Henderson to F. and S. Lemings, Lot 37 of Queens Cove, 146 Harwell Rd., Mooresville, $587,000, on March 11.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, Lot 42 of Briargate, 138 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $58,500, on March 11.
From T. and T. Wilson, T. Miller and R. Wilson to E. Corns and E. Testa, Lot 171 of Curtis Pond, 118 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $206,000, on March 11.
From R. Zande/TR and Marilyn S. Zande Trust to Wellspring Carolina Investments, LLC, 13.234 acres, Pine St., Mooresville, $275,000, on March 11.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 20-22 of Creek Stone, 218, 222 and 226 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $204,000, on March 11.
From A. and K. West to M. and J. Williams, Lot 320 of Curtis Pond, 110 Glennallen Rd., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 11.
From K. and A. Rath to D. and S. Meier, Lot 256 of Curtis Pond, 127 Renville Place, Mooresville, $255,000, on March 11.
From D. Hunter-Eldridge, D. Hunter and D. Eldridge to G. and C. Robinson, Lot 37 of Morrison Plantation, 240 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $408,000, on March 11.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and L. and E. Tincknell to TPM Properties Limited Partnership, Lot 317 of Linwood Farms, 136 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $216,000, on March 12.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. Gabriel, Lots 149-150 of Windward Pointe, 208 Clear Springs Rd., Mooresville, $158,500, on March 12.
From W. and E. Gilligan to M. and R. Gregg, Lot 12 of The Harbor, 112 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on March 12.
From J. and K. Gonzalez and K. Martel to M. and M. Garrison, Lot 4 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 137 Water Oak Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 12.
From C. and A. Armstrong to M. Preslar, Lot 38 of Cedarcroft, 118 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, $147,000, on March 12.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. and G. Martin, Lot 29 of Wellesley West, 202 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $385,000, on March 12.
From A. Calhoun-Vasko, A. Calhoun and A. and T. Vasko to S. Hayes and K. McGrath, Lot 989 of The Point, 195 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $740,000, on March 12.
From J. Wall to J. and K. Smith, Lot 29 of Pirates Cove, 144 Morgan Bluff Rd., Mooresville, $362,000, on March 12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 162 of Cedarcroft, 224 Indian Paint Brush Dr., Mooresville, $180,500, on March 12.
From T. and D. and D. Hager to N. and J. Churchill, Lot 82 of Cornelius Estates, Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $38,000, on March 13.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Clayton Homes #81 to S. and R. Foskey, metes and bounds, 326 Teeter Rd., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 13.
From T. and J. Taylor to D. and F. Karbowski, Lot 21 of Royal Pointe, 104 Voyager Way, Mooresville, $495,000, on March 13.
From R. and S. Baughan to N. Kothadia, Lot 3 of Westview Reserve, West Paces Rd., Mooresville, $100,000, on March 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Sanacore and S. Demarco, Lot 19 of Atwater Landing, 194 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $325,000, on March 13.
From K. Ingle and C. Pace to SPH Two, LLLP, Lot 83 of Foxmoor, 524 Lisa Carol Dr., Mooresville, $164,000, on March 13.
From I. and J. Dragoi to J. and J. and D. Arnold, (Lot 5), 123 Knox Haven Lane, Mooresville, $642,500, on March 13.
From A. Patterson to L. Easton, Lot 28 of Winslow Bay, 147 Sandreed Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on March 13.
From J. Butler and C. Ward to G. and C. Summers, Lot 12 of Crystal Bay, 123 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $553,000, on March 13.
STATESVILLE
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and C. Benge, Lot 22 of Northlake, 161 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $296,000, on March 9.
From S. Elder/TR, S. Elder/TR, Stanley M. Elder Revocable Living Trust, J. Elder/TR and Janice H. Elder Revocable Living Trust to J. and T. Chuby, Lot 40 of Audubon Acres, 132 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on March 9.
From N. and N. and D. and D. Foss to J. and N. Conrad, Lot 36, 2613 Carolina St., Statesville, $9,000, on March 9.
From P. and J. and J. Reaume to J. Walker and K. Simko, Lots 3 and 4 of Knoll-Wood, 154 Teri Sha Lane, Statesville, $123,000, on March 9.
From B. and L. Bowes to S. and C. Garris, Lot 63 of Northmont, 166 Heavenly Dr., Statesville, $180,000, on March 9.
From C. Barfield to J. and A. Shaver, Lot 86 of Country Club Estates, 639 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $100,000, on March 9.
From Westside Real Estate, LLC to Eleni Group Real Estate Holdings II LLC, 2.078 acres, more or less, 306 Stamey Farm Rd., Statesville, $177,500, on March 9.
From Troutman Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP and K. Clark/PTNR to C. Duncan, Lot 19 of Dunlap Gate, 187 Dunlap Circle, Statesville, $18,500, on March 9.
From M. West to B.Clary, Lot 3 of Oakland Heights, 0.41 acre, 322 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $315,000, on March 9.
From M. and C. Talbert to J. and W. Adams, Lot 76 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 103 Cheyenne Lane, Statesville, $34,000, on March 10.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of Larkin, 166 Canada Dr., Statesville, $60,000, on March 10.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 8 of Larkin, 162 Canada Dr., Statesville, $60,000, on March 10.
From J. and P. Myers to R. Singh, 1.990 acres, Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on March 10.
From J. Rogers/TR, R. and C. Sirianni and J. Moran to Trust Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lot 64 of Windemere, 104 East Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $23,000, on March 10.
From P. and L. West to B. Pope, (Lots 39 and 40), 1737 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $152,500, on March 10.
From J. Tillman, L. and C. Reeves, A. and S. Wilcots and A. and G. Lawrence to R. and M. Skinner, metes and bounds, 303 Garfield St., Statesville, $27,000, on March 10.
From Tsumas Family Limited Partnership and H. Tsumas/PTNR to H. Curley Jr., Lot 132 of Forest Acres, 161 Arbor Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on March 10.
From Ribbon Homes SPV I LLC to P. Stevens, Lot 153 of Valley Brook, 1435 Winter Dr., Statesville, $183,000, on March 10.
From S. and S. Carpenter to Z. Bailey and H. Josey, metes and bounds, 1770 Old Mocksville Rd., Statesville, $172,000, on March 11.
From A. and L. Perley to C. Christian and E. Sympson, 0.674 acre, 3186 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $30,000, on March 11.
From W. and J. and J. Messer to M. and R. Hint, Lot 16 of Fifth Creek Estates, 128 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on March 11.
From M. and M. and R. Holland to MEG 2, LLC, metes and bounds, 236 Swann Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on March 11.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Smith, (Lot 200), 217 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $207,500, on March 11.
From J. and J. Zimmerle, S. Cawley/AIF and S. Cawley/AIF to B. and B. and L. Hartline, Lot 37 of Meadow-Oaks of Fort Dobbs, 157 Meadow Oaks Dr., Statesville, $203,000, on March 11.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and K. Smith, (Lot 195), 227 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $234,500, on March 11.
From F. Hager/Indvl & Admr, B. Holshouser/Est, V. and C. Hager and J. and C. White to A4H Ventures, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 12 of Country Club Estates, 522 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on March 11.
From K. Martin to Wheelblockers Towing & Parking Enforcement, Inc., metes and bounds, Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $127,500, on March 11.
From M. and A. Wright to S. Carpenter, Lot 96 of Seven Springs, 132 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $237,000, on March 11.
From R. and J. Branum to N. Hernandez and A.Gonzalez, Lot 53 of Autumn Brook, 128 Autumn Mist Rd. Statesville, $285,000, on March 11.
From R. and E. Norton to M. and A. Wright, (Lot 72), 236 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $289,000, on March 11.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 74 of Featherstone, 195 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on March 12.
From F. Stroud to M. Bock and J. Hughes, two tracts, 1.18 acres and 0.25 acre, 690 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, $170,000, on March 12.
From S. Davidson to S. and S. Parker, Lot 24 of Victoria Village, 406 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $148,500, on March 12.
From C. and M. Hoots to J. and G. Jones, Lot 14 of Donsdale, 105 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $19,000,on March 12.
From J. Dagenhart to D Squared Building Solutions, (Lots 48 and 71), 232 and 256 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $24,000, on March 12.
From C. Tomlin and V. Tomlin/AIF to J. Santiago, 130 Twin Oaks Rd., Statesville, $44,500, on March 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 264 and 268 of Hidden Lakes, 129 and 137 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $109,000, on March 13.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Howe, (Lot 165), 228 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $212,000, on March 13.
From J. Womack and J. and D. Boggs to C. Haines, Lot 34 of Vintage Place townhomes, 856 Impala Dr., Statesville, $126,000, on March 13.
From G. Dillard and M. Dillard/Indvl & AIF to J. and K.Madison, Lots 45-47 of Wesley Heights, 2312 Cline St., Statesville, $47,000, on March 13.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and M. Lewis, Lot 40 of Fox Den Country Club, 115 Fox Tail Court, Statesville, $320,000, on March 13.
From R. and C. Heibeck to B. and V. Barker, Lot 1 of Old Bridge, Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $82,500, on March 13.
From D & J Prime Properties, LLC to J. Bustle, 1 acre, 2584 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on March 13.
TROUTMAN
From N. Grant to L. and K. Geiger, 2.55 acres, 782 Perth Rd., Troutman, $235,000, on March 9.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and M. Jones, (Lot 48), 160 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $247,000, on March 9.
From A. and K. Allison to J. Day, (Lots 1 and 2), 141 and 145 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $46,000, on March 10.
From D. and S. and S. Newell to S. Young, (Lots 58-60), 115 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $107,000, on March 11.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lot 58), 190 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $56,000, on March 12.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, (Lot 58), 197, 199 and 200 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $168,000, on March 12.
From F. and M. Hanek to J. and K. Gonzalez, (Lot 11), 152 Hawks Landing Dr., Troutman, $418,000, on March 12.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to K. and P. Rea, Lot 85 of Falls Cove—Streamwood, 169 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $516,500, on March 12.
From R. and M. Tucker to V. and S. Lackey, Lot 16 of Eastern Heights, 131 Addison Place, Troutman, $178,000, on March 12.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Groff, (Lot 78), 199 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $284,500, on March 13.
From R. and J. Thompson to P. Deniocla, Lot 20 of Oak Ridge, 142 Treetop Lane, Troutman, $30,000, on March 13.
STONY POINT
From C. and T. Rowe to D. Bass and K. Dawkins, (Lot 28), 171 Riverwalk Rd., Stony Point, $263,000, on March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.