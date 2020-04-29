The She Shop, Allison Ann Kida, Mooresville
A-Z Multi-Servi, Leni Belle Atkins, Iredell County
Charles Carter & Associates, CCA Consulting, Charles Carter, Mooresville
The Fern, The Snail, and The Wren, Rebecca Burger, Troutman
Sprout, Smart Metals Recycling, LLC, Iredell County
Puridex, SDD Management, LLC, Statesville
Dragonfly Co., DFA Skin and Wellness LLC, Mooresville
C&C Custom Home Solutions, Cody Deforge, Mooresville
Tillson Consulting Services, Nicholas Paul Tillson, Mooresville
Rent The Chicken, Future Hope, Corp, Mooresville
Chuck’s BBQ & Grill, David Matthew Nicholson, Hannah Privette Nicholson, Iredell County
Pressure tekz, Antonio Frazier, Mooresville
Granite Transformations of Charlotte, Granite Transformations, Trend Transformations, BLB Partners, LLC, Iredell County
Overflow Lawns & Pressure Washing Service, Jeffery L. Daniels, Statesville
Bright Ideas, Jerome L. Gilbert, Statesville
Wright’s Precision Lawn Care, Trey Wright, Iredell County
Sore Dawgs; Ergo Everyday, RANT LLC, Mooresville
