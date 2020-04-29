The She Shop, Allison Ann Kida, Mooresville

A-Z Multi-Servi, Leni Belle Atkins, Iredell County

Charles Carter & Associates, CCA Consulting, Charles Carter, Mooresville

The Fern, The Snail, and The Wren, Rebecca Burger, Troutman

Sprout, Smart Metals Recycling, LLC, Iredell County

Puridex, SDD Management, LLC, Statesville

Dragonfly Co., DFA Skin and Wellness LLC, Mooresville

C&C Custom Home Solutions, Cody Deforge, Mooresville

Tillson Consulting Services, Nicholas Paul Tillson, Mooresville

Rent The Chicken, Future Hope, Corp, Mooresville

Chuck’s BBQ & Grill, David Matthew Nicholson, Hannah Privette Nicholson, Iredell County

Pressure tekz, Antonio Frazier, Mooresville

Granite Transformations of Charlotte, Granite Transformations, Trend Transformations, BLB Partners, LLC, Iredell County

Overflow Lawns & Pressure Washing Service, Jeffery L. Daniels, Statesville

Bright Ideas, Jerome L. Gilbert, Statesville

Wright’s Precision Lawn Care, Trey Wright, Iredell County

Sore Dawgs; Ergo Everyday, RANT LLC, Mooresville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 12-25.

