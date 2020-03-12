Abba Shirt Co., Abbashirt.com, David Robert Barnes Jr., Harmony
Performance Engineering and Design, Performance Engineering & Design, Performance Engineering and Design by Chad Boyd, Thomas Chad Boyd, Statesville
Sprout, SMR Holdings, LLC, Iredell County
Organic Salon LKN, Lea Lally Casanova, Iredell County
Tienda San Miguel, Mirna Angelica Calderon, Iredell County
A&D Express, A&D Express 1932, Russell Lee Brown, Statesville
Presentation Systems South, Pro 22:6, LLC, Mooresville
NextLevel Mobile Detail Solutions, David Lamar Fortson II, Mooresville
Statesville Fence., Maria Merced Luna Lopez, Statesville
Tilley Harley-Davidson, Tilley Motorcycle Sales, Inc, Statesville
Geekie Clean, Krista Lee Fineout, Iredell County
Rowdy Street EATS, William Robert Higgins, Mooresville
