Abba Shirt Co., Abbashirt.com, David Robert Barnes Jr., Harmony

Performance Engineering and Design, Performance Engineering & Design, Performance Engineering and Design by Chad Boyd, Thomas Chad Boyd, Statesville

Sprout, SMR Holdings, LLC, Iredell County

Organic Salon LKN, Lea Lally Casanova, Iredell County

Tienda San Miguel, Mirna Angelica Calderon, Iredell County

A&D Express, A&D Express 1932, Russell Lee Brown, Statesville

Presentation Systems South, Pro 22:6, LLC, Mooresville

NextLevel Mobile Detail Solutions, David Lamar Fortson II, Mooresville

Statesville Fence., Maria Merced Luna Lopez, Statesville

Tilley Harley-Davidson, Tilley Motorcycle Sales, Inc, Statesville

Geekie Clean, Krista Lee Fineout, Iredell County

Rowdy Street EATS, William Robert Higgins, Mooresville

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell

County Register of Deeds office

from March 1-7.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.