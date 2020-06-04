Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL CATAWBA...EASTERN ALEXANDER AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT... AT 610 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF TAYLORSVILLE, OR NEAR STONY POINT, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... STATESVILLE, TAYLORSVILLE, STONY POINT, LOOKOUT SHOALS LAKE, TROUTMAN, HIDDENITE, TURNERSBURG, OLIN, VASHTI AND SCOTTS. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND DIME SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND SATURATED SOIL CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE SCATTERED TREES AND POWER LINES TO FALL. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE AN INTERIOR ROOM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL MAY FLOOD AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS DITCHES AND UNDERPASSES. AVOID THESE AREAS AND DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. WATER LEVELS OF SMALL STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE RAPIDLY. SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF THREATENED BY FLOOD WATERS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO AND TV STATIONS, AS WELL AS LOCAL CABLE TV OUTLETS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&