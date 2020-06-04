Normandy Firearms, DIR Health, GACH Investments, LLC, Mooresville
Port Village Associates, BVB-NC, LLC, GRQ Holdings, LLC, Iredell County
SWCA Environmental & Engineering of NC, SWCA Environmental Consulting & Engineering of NC, PC, Iredell County
LKN Grand Pristine Cleaning Service, Philip Mahle, Mooresville
Complete Network Solutions, Complete Integrated Solutions, Network Solution Source, Complete Network Consultants, Anthony Pantone, Mooresville
Kudzue 3 Trucking Co., IFACO Grain, LLC, Statesville
Char Bridals, Charlotte Reid, Statesville
NCAN Services, Try Naturopathy, Try Forex, Try Traveling, Try Prayer, Stephen Miller Gibson, Mooresville
Williams Renovations, Christopher Devin Williams, Statesville
Grace Nutrition, Rock Fit Inc., Iredell County
Loved Creations By Shell, Angela M. Lawrence, Statesville
