Blind horse that was ‘king’ of the Outer Banks has died
GRADY — A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.
Before he lost his sight, he was well known as a stallion who fought for his harem of mares.
He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye. He ran into the ocean was carried away in a riptide before an ocean rescue team got him back to shore.
Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became visitor favorite and appeared to enjoy interacting with people, including children.
In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn’t get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.
“Rest free and easy, sweet boy,” he said. “We love you so much and you will forever be in our hearts and in the spirit of everything we do here at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.”
Police arrest man who fled scene after fatal wreck
CHARLOTTE — A man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which a man was killed, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a motorist driving an Acura on Sunday hit a Toyota Camry that was turning, The Charlotte Observer reported.
According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Nigel Brown, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said James Nelson Winston, 22, fled the scene in his car, which police said was reported stolen last month. Police said Winston was charged with DWI after arriving at a hospital for treatment of injuries.
Warrants charging Winston with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle will be served when Winston is released from the hospital.
