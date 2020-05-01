A traffic stop in eastern Lincoln County Thursday led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on a number of drug charges.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy D. Diberardino was patrolling Mundy Road when he saw a vehicle without taillights, authorities said. The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road. When he approached the vehicle he could smell the odor of marijuana and saw a backpack on the rear seat, officials said.
The woman driver and man who was in the passenger seat were asked to get out of the vehicle. The man, identified as Aleef Jamar Nicks, 38, of Charlotte, was searched and officers discovered marijuana, cocaine and $600 in cash, authorities said. A search of the driver, Sheena Chanel Newton, 35, led to the discovery of a large bag of narcotics in her clothing, authorities reported.
Inside the backpack deputies discovered $4,000 packaged in four bundles of $1,000 each, authorities reported. They also found a Ruger pistol, deputies reported.
Nicks was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. Nicks was checked for COVID-19 symptoms before being placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center in lieu of a $235,000 secured bond.
Newton, 35, of Charlotte was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of controlled substance. She was released prior to warrants being obtained.
