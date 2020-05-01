The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 23-29. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 23
» Sammy Wade Colbert, 42, of Troy Mill Road, Hamptonville, five counts of identity theft and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dillan Michael Moody, 27, of Happy Lane, Statesville, failure to report as a sex offender, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» De’andre Malik Norris, 22, of Ascending Lane, Statesville, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, probation, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 24
» Heather Marie Sides, 33, of Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, violation of court order, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Travis Deon Campbell, 42, of Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and hit-and-run causing injury, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Cashon Tyron Tucker, 19, of Shinnville Road, Cleveland, two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count of bond surrender, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jeffrey Lee Shoe, 38, of Claremont, kidnapping, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 25
» James Bryant Caudill, 49, of Brawley Park Drive, Statesville, 21 counts of identity theft, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 26
» Stuart Naul Jordan, 49, of Clearwater Lane, Mooresville, larceny, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher Blake Duke, 26, of Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kevin Anthony Wellman, 30, of Pineville Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and true bill, $60,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Darlin R. Garcia, 29, of Milton, West Virginia, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol
April 27
» Maleek Anwar Somersall, 28, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Je Breka Shannell Campbell, 18, of West Bell Street, Statesville intimidating a witness, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Matthew Lamonte Cowan, 34, of Crest Drive, Statesville, larceny of motor vehicle parts, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 28
» Davion Sincere Rankin, 19, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of attempting to break or enter, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Danielle Nicole Allen, 23, homeless, two counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Jason Price Crist Jr., 31, of Auburn, Alabama, larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Je’vari Briaun Minor, 18, of Russell Street, Statesville, break or entering a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Zakari Dontae Johnston, 27, of Ketchie Drive, Mooresville, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Roger Eugene Alexander, 59, of Crosswhite Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Ryan Christopher Mills, 39, of Concord, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Fernando Beltran, 43, of Foursquare Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Garicia Rudis Armando Arevalo, 25, of Independence Loop, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 29
» Jeremy Vick Johnson, 29, of Cornelius, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Brandon Lewis Allison, 35, of Park Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $20.000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Justin Lavar Houston, 31, of Buffalo Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher Hassell, 35, of Flat Rock, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $20,000 bond, Henderson County law enforcement.
» Gregory Anthony Landa, 50, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, uttering forged instrument, $3,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Quaron Jameel Lawrence, 23, of Charlotte, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jerroid Lee Killian, 43, of Hudson, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
