May 28» Lauren Stephanie Elliott, 27, of Salisbury, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Joshua Lee Moose, 38, of Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Arnulfo Perez Ortiz, 26, of Taylorsville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dylan Albert Rosado, 21, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Da-shawn Nathaniel Clark, 30, of Knox Avenue, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DWI and speeding to elude arrest, $23,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» William Kevin Lester, 45, of Hickory Highway, Statesville, trafficking heroin, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Cody Lee Choate, 21, of Brumley Road, Mooresville, robbery with a firearm/other dangerous weapon, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jason Mark Antony Towers II, 24, of Bob White Lane, Mooresville, manufacture of MDPV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Anari Ty’kwasia Woods, 19, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Justin Dean Curtis, 32, of Bridges Creek Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» James William Tyrone Borders, 44, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Jimmie Dale McDaniels, 31, of Sunnyside Lane, Union Grove, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 29» Jonathan Ivey Patterson, 25, of Armour Lane, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault and DWI, $17,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Tyrell Rashard White, 29, of Cardinal Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $29,997 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Riley Marie Farrell, 20, of Denham Place, Mooresville, two counts each of uttering a forged instrument, possession of counterfeit instrument and obtaining property by false pretense and one count of conspiracy, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department
» Bobby Wayne Potts Jr., 31, of Hamptonville, breaking and/or entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny after breaking/entering, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Javon Donte Sherrill, 38, of North East End Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation and maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joseph Ethraim Killian, 36, of Beracah Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Betty Heidi Jones, 39, of James Farm Road, Statesville, larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $95,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Sarah Kaitlind Chesney, 26, of Salisbury, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
May 30» Kenneth Basil Stewart Jr., 32, of Wilson Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Keith Allen Chambers, 61, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 31» Jamie Dewan Fuller, 41, of Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Jonathan Lee Upshaw, 19, of Grand Bay Drive, Mooresville, DWI, custody release, Mooresville Police Department.
June 1» Curtis J. Wright, 43, of Ginger Lane, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Delicia Nicole Peet, 43, of Sigmon Road, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Justin Andrew Davis, 28, of Knotty Pine Lane, Mooresville, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
» Dylan Ryan Vargas, 25, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Benjamin Jacob Schenk, 57 of West Front Street, Statesville, parole violation and habitual misdemeanor assault, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Bradley Andrew Canipe, 29 of Hickory, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Charles Grant, 62, of Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Misty Weber Ducharme, 40, of Valley Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Ryan Joseph Glenski, 27 of Singleton Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 2» Treyvon Latrell Turner, 18, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, larceny and possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Vontez Drion Ashford, 41, of Charlotte, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Darryl Marcus McClinton, 36, of Charlotte, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Timothy Dillon West, 28, of Edenwood Circle, Mooresville, possession of stolen goods, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Troutman Police Department.
June 3» Wesley O’Neal Summers, 47, of Sigmon Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and habitual misdemeanor assault, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
» Addison Neville Barber, 20, of Litewood Road, Mooresville, sell/deliver counterfeit controlled susbtance and possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Randy Lee Cook, 29, of James Farm Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Troutman Police Department.
» Michelle Lynn Frye, 34, of West Sharpe Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.