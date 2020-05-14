ICARD — A man has been charged after another man was shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday.
Siegfred Albert Jackson, 28, of 2138 Hunterwood Drive in Hickory, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges came after Cameron Wayne Dellinger was shot in the head with a crossbow around 9:44 a.m. at Jackson’s home on Hunterwood Drive on Wednesday, according to the release and previous News Herald articles.
Dellinger’s current condition was not known, the release said. He was airlifted to a trauma center Wednesday with serious injuries.
When deputies arrived on the scene of the shooting, Jackson was not there. A reverse 911 call was sent to people who lived within a 5-mile radius of the scene with Jackson’s description. He was located on the back porch of a home at 1410 Cape Hickory Road at 1:15 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.
Ronald Walker, who is dating Jackson’s mother and lives at the home where the shooting occurred, spoke to reporters Wednesday about what happened.
“I was eating breakfast, my banana sandwich at the table, and somebody knocked on the door,” Walker said. “I was still sitting there and Ziggy looked and said, ‘we don’t need those folks here.”
He said the people who were at the door were friends with someone else who was in a bedroom of the house, and that they ended up coming in the house and into that bedroom.
“That one guy told Ziggy just to shoot him and Ziggy shot him in the head,” Walker said.
Jackson carries the crossbow with him, Walker said.
After Jackson shot the man, Walker said Jackson and his brothers were fighting out the door.
“All I can tell you is the boys, brothers ... were fighting out the door because they thought they killed that boy with a crossbow,” Walker said
A woman who lived nearby said her son came inside and told her the neighbors were fighting in the yard again. She said she saw two men, one only in his underwear, running through the yard.
“They ran out of the house there and were chasing each other into the neighbor’s yard,” she said. “They were yelling and screaming, a lady was on the front porch, and while that was going on some other people jumped into the small white car backed into the yard, and when they pulled off, the man took off running and the one in his underwear and the lady went back inside.”
She didn’t call the police because she said there’s always something going on.
“There’s always cars in and out,” she said.
Walker said he just wanted to be left in peace.
“It’s awful,” Walker said. “I kept telling him I’ve got no trespassing (signs) I don’t want them people here. I just want to pay my house payment and be allowed to retire in peace.”
Some of Jackson’s family members told The News Herald he has mental health issues.
Jackson has a lengthy criminal history. He has been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and speeding to elude arrest, as well as assault on a female, larceny, drug offenses and DWI, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
Jackson was being held without bond. He has a court date set for today.
