Two people are facing charges of stealing a vehicle and taking personal items.
Jeremy Anthony Mays, 39, of East Bend and Lindsay Marie Lambert, 32, of Winston-Salem, were each charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and felony larceny. Both received a $10,000 bond from magistrates.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies went to a residence on Carl Austin Road May 5 concerning a stolen vehicle.
He said deputies taking the report learned the Statesville Police Department took a report a week earlier because the vehicle had been broken into at the victim’s place of employment.
The man reported some of his personal items, such as checks and tools in a toolbox in the rear of the truck had been taken.
Detectives began investigating the case and received information that Lambert had been arrested on an unrelated charge and was in possession of some of the victim’s checks, Campbell said. While following up on this information, they learned Mays was known to travel with Lambert, he said.
The following day, detectives found out that Mays and Lambert had attempted to cash one of the man’s checks at the State Employees Credit Union in Winston-Salem, he said.
Mays left the area but Lambert was arrested a short time later, Campbell said.
After questioning her, authorities found the victim’s truck near the credit union.
Iredell detectives found three pawn shops in Winston-Salem where Mays had pawned the stolen tools, Campbell said.
The property, valued at $1,700, was recovered and the tools, along with the truck, were returned to the owner, Campbell said.
Lambert was served warrants at the Forsyth County Detention Center and Mays was arrested May 17 in Lincoln County and later transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.
Mays’ criminal history includes domestic violence protection order violations, domestic criminal trespass, reckless driving and altered registration plate.
Lambert is currently on probation in Forsyth County for felony possession of Schedule I. Her criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, the felony drug charge and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
