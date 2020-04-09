A Georgia man was carrying 1.94 grams of methamphetamine when he was stopped for an equipment violation, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Richard Allen Barrett, 45, of Snellville, Georgia, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and by possession. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.
Campbell said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) and Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) were conducting a training operation on Interstate 77 north Wednesday when Deputy Patrick Dragowski spotted a Volkswagen Jetta with an equipment violation.
Dragowski stopped the vehicle and spoke with Barrett, who was driving the Volkswagen. Barrett told the deputy he was headed from Georgia to West Virginia, Campbell said. When questioned about the equipment violation, Barrett said he was on parole in Georgia and was not supposed to be out of state, Campbell said.
Sgt. Leo Hayes and his canine, Danny, were called to assist and Danny alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, Campbell said. A search revealed two vacuum-sealed bags in the spare tire in the trunk, Campbell said. The bags, he said, contained 1.94 grams of methamphetamine.
Barrett was arrested and deputies notified Georgia Probation and Parole about the arrest. Campbell said Georgia parole officers are working to secure a warrant for the parole violation.
His criminal history includes an aggravated assault in Georgia.
