A Harmony man faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after intentionally striking someone with a pickup truck, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
The suspect, Travis Deon Campbell, 42, of Mt. Bethel Road, was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident.
Sheriff Campbell said deputies answered a call concerning a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at Harmony Highway and Mt. Bethel Road Friday. That report, the sheriff said, was the person was intentionally struck and that the vehicle involved had left the scene.
Deputies found Joshua Shwayne Ramseur of Harmony on the ground in a driveway next to Harmony Highway. Detectives were called to the scene and began an investigation.
Sheriff Campbell said they received information that the suspect had gone to a nearby convenience store and was waiting in the parking lot. The suspect, identified as Travis Campbell, called in to report someone pointed a gun at him, the sheriff said.
Sheriff Campbell said witnesses told deputies a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was traveling south on Harmony Highway and made an erratic turn in the middle of the road.
The truck, he said, then traveled north on Harmony Highway and turned onto Mt. Bethel Road.
The truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and spinning tires, Sheriff Campbell said. It struck Ramseur, who was walking across the road, the sheriff said.
The truck then continued on Mt. Bethel Road, Sheriff Campbell said.
Additional witnesses provided information about the driver, he said. Travis Campbell, in his call to 911, the sheriff said, did not inform them he struck someone, just indicated someone had pointed a gun at him.
Sheriff Campbell said detectives learned there is an ongoing issue between the two men.
Ramseur was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health for additional treatment.
Travis Campbell’s criminal history includes misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct, larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, affray and no operator’s license.
