A Troutman man was charged with stealing scrap metal and attempting to sell it at a local business.
Joshua Ray Burchette, 35, of Dunwood Road, Troutman, was charged with felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor counts of larceny and first-degree trespass. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said deputies took a report Tuesday concerning the theft of scrap metal from a home on Blackwelder Road.
While deputies were on the way to the call, Campbell said, Iredell County Emergency Communications telecommunicators provided information concerning the suspect, Burchette, and his vehicle, a burgundy truck.
As deputies were speaking with the victim, another call was received by the sheriff’s office from a local scrap yard.
The information was that two people were there trying to sell scrap metal. They were in a burgundy truck and seemed to be in a hurry and were arguing with each other, Campbell said.
Deputies and detectives went to the business and detained the two men.
The victim from Blackwelder Road came to the business and identified several of the items as his, Campbell said.
The recovered property was valued at more than $100 and was returned to the owner.
The second man was not charged.
Burchette’s criminal history includes felony breaking and entering and possession of heroin, misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, larceny, hit-and-run causing property damage, second-degree trespass, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, resisting a public officer and possession of Schedule III.
