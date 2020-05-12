A man is accused of setting a fire underneath his girlfriend’s home Sunday morning.
Christopher Lee Walker, 29, of Garden Valley Road, was charged with first-degree arson, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. A magistrate set bond at $100,000.
Deputies were called to a residence on Garden Valley Road Sunday and spoke with members of Cool Springs Fire Department.
Campbell said deputies determined there had been a domestic disturbance call at the residence the night before and it involved Walker and his girlfriend.
The homeowner asked both to leave, Campbell said.
Detective J. Adams, along with a crime scene investigator, was called to the scene and Adams spoke to the victim and witnesses.
Campbell said the woman told deputies she woke up in the early morning hours Sunday and smelled plastic burning. She got out of the house and found a fire in the crawl space of the home. She called 911.
Campbell said evidence indicated Walker went under the residence and started a fire while the woman and a family member were sleeping.
Walker was arrested Sunday.
Walker’s criminal history includes assault on a female, discharging a weapon inside the city limits, possession of an open container in a vehicle, DWI and driving while license is revoked for impairment, Campbell said is a press release. He is currently on probation for DWI and driving while license is revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.