A Kentucky man was charged with felony marijuana possession and other counts after a traffic stop Monday.
Christen Brown, 26, of Virgie, Kentucky, is also charged with felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, stated that the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) was working on I-77 near the 63-mile maker and stopped a 2014 Cadillac for a traffic violation in the northbound lane.
Campbell said law enforcement officers noticed inconsistencies in the travel plans of those in the car. A search, using K-9 Abby, was conducted and the dog gave a positive indication of an illegal substance, he said.
The vehicle was then searched and deputies located eight vacuum sealed freezer bags containing more than 4,000 grams, or approximately nine pounds, of what officials called “high grade” marijuana, Campbell said.
Brown, he said, claimed ownership of the marijuana and he was arrested.
A handgun was also seized.
