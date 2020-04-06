Wells Fargo & Co. has confirmed industry speculation about its approach to provide up to $10 billion in loans through the federal Payment Protection Program initiative.
The bank said the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed by the Federal Reserve — in response to the fraudulent customer account scandal that surfaced in September 2016 — has led it to focus efforts on lending to nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
Eligible nonprofits are those that focus on serving small businesses.
The overall $350 billion program, which began Friday with major online processing hiccups for many lenders, allows for loans to businesses with up to 500 employees.
Wells Fargo opened its online application portal Sunday and closed it by the end of the day, saying its “intake from customers indicates Wells Fargo has reached its capacity of $10 billion to lend under the PPP.”
Applicants had to have an eligible Wells Fargo Business checking account as of Feb. 15 and be enrolled in Wells Fargo online banking.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
Banking analysts have speculated that chief executive Charlie Scharf and Wells Fargo have been making a case for being released from the asset cap to enhance its lending role during the crisis.
“Today, the company continues to operate in compliance with an asset cap imposed by its regulator due to actions of past leadership,” Scharf said in a statement.
Scharf took over as chief executive Oct. 21, coming over from Bank of New York Mellon as the fourth executive to serve in that Wells Fargo role since October 2016.
“While we are actively working to create balance sheet capacity to lend, we are limited in our ongoing ability to use our strong capital and liquidity position to extend additional credit,” Scharf said.
The program is considered as a key part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package to the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on local, state and national economies.
Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2 1/2 times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses through June 30.
Wells Fargo said it will review all loan submissions as of Sunday “and provide them with updates in the coming days.”
“While all businesses have been impacted by this crisis, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and nonprofits often have fewer resources,” Scharf said.
During Wells Fargo’s fourth-quarter earnings report Jan. 15, Scharf attempted to own what he called “a series of legacy issues” that have affected at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory and legal disputes since the fall of 2016.
Scharf said that even with the self-imposed lending limitations, the bank already has “provided substantial credit and liquidity to our customers to help them weather these uncertain times.”
“In the month of March alone, we extended nearly $70 billion in new and increased commitments and outstanding loans to customers including consumers, small businesses and companies in the U.S.,” Scharf said.
“In addition, we have deferred more than 700,000 payments, representing almost $1.8 billion, and provided over 750,000 fee waivers, exceeding $28 million, for our customers impacted by this event.”
Wells Fargo said the fees generated through PPP will be distributed as charitable grants to nonprofits that support small businesses, a part of Wells Fargo’s philanthropic efforts.
