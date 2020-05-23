In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Christa Schall is online doing a zoom course with classmates at her home for the cosmetology school, Casal Avedo Institute, in Austintown, Ohio. More than 8 million students in the U.S. are enrolled in technical colleges, seeking certification in skilled trades like welding, phlebotomy and cosmetology. But unlike students at traditional colleges, their learning can't easily translate into Zoom courses, they learn through hands-on demonstrations. Now, many are eager to get back into the classroom, and some are reeling because they won't get to graduate on time. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)