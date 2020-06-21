The Mary Slocumb Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the 2020 winners of its annual Good Citizen awards.
The annual awards are presented to seniors in each of the four area high schools: Mooresville, Pine Lake Prep, South Iredell and Lake Norman. The students are chosen based on recommendations from high school leaders, based on dependability, leadership, service and patriotism, as they demonstrate it in their homes, communities and schools.
Olivia Spencer Kastor is the winner for South Iredell High School and also the recipient of the chapter award, the Mary Morrow Good Citizen award. Kastor, the daughter of Brad and Wendy Kastor, received a $200 award from the chapter for her efforts.
Kastor is making inroads toward her career goal of being an architect. She has a passion for art and design and demonstrates her creative nature through drawing, charcoal, and mixed media. She feels a career in architecture would allow her to combine her artistic creativity with the ability to benefit and improve the community.
At South Iredell High School, Kastor was active in numerous service clubs including presiding as co-president of Interact Club where she organized events to raise money for The American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Carolina Balloon Fest. She was a South Iredell High School Student Ambassador where she worked closely with the Chinese Exchange Program. In this capacity she welcomed students, and imparted information on American culture to exchange students, focusing on showing them freedoms we enjoy as Americans.
Kastor plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a degree in architecture, and plans to earn a Master’s degree. Her goal is to become a licensed architect and own an architectural a firm. She has learned at a young age the importance of being positive and surrounding herself with like-minded individuals.
Michaela Faith Coffey is the winner from Mooresville High School. She is the daughter of Christopher and Rachel Coffey. Coffey is preparing for a career in the Central Intelligence Agency as a field agent and interpreter and sees this path as a way to positively impact people’s lives.
Coffey volunteers at various community service agencies such as the Mooresville Soup Kitchen and helps with Operation Christmas Child and various school and church events. Her responsibility in the Navy Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps provided discipline and leadership qualities necessary for intelligence work. She was the Commanding Officer of the Mooresville NJROTC program, Color Guard Commander, and Public Affairs Officer and has been awarded the Purple Heart for exemplary leadership.
Coffey plans to attend Valdosta State University and double major in criminal justice and American Sign Language and minor in investigative principles. She seeks to gain experience through summer internships with the CIA.
In addition to school and volunteering responsibilities Coffey works at The Nines Bistro as a hostess and utility worker. She enjoys photography and offers her services to photograph special events.
Shrest Nath is the winner from Lake Norman High School. The son of Sumit and Somi Nath, he is working toward his goal of becoming a medical doctor by gaining hands-on experience through clinical observation and internships. He has worked alongside physicians at Tri County Pulmonary & Critical Care, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center.
He aspires to improve the current standard of living by educating people in alternate forms of self-care and self-medication. He advocates healing the body with proper care and exercise.
Nath has been awarded the Congressional Bronze Medal for volunteer services at non-profit organizations including the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, and he is active in the Future Business Leaders of America. Academically prepared with honors classes in science, physics and advanced biology, Nath plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall.
Teryn Morgan is the award winner from Pine Lake Prep. She is the daughter of Paige and Derek Morgan and is preparing for a career in bioinformatics, a combination of biomedical engineering and computer science. Combining these two sciences will allow her to research and analyze complex data and apply it in the field of artificial intelligence.
Morgan is active in community outreach and puts emphasis on the special needs community. She has worked to enrich the lives of underprivileged kids by helping to organize technology and math fairs to spark interest in discovery of science. She helped organize a Joy Prom Dance and Miracle League Sporting event for young adults with special needs.
Morgan played showcase softball for eight years and is currently working at Kindred Restaurant in Davidson.
The national DAR Good Citizen Award was created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities students demonstrate of good citizenship.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org,
