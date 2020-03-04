Mitchell Cosmetic Arts students recently competed and placed in a SkillsUSA North Carolina Regional Rally.
The winners are all students in Mitchell and Iredell-Statesville School’s collaborative manicuring technology coursework at the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) in Troutman.
“These were wonderful experiences for our Mitchell Community College Cosmetic Art Center,” instructor Peggy Haynes said in a news release.
This was one of five SkillsUSA North Carolina Regional Rallies and was held at Wilkes Community College Feb. 24.
At these regional rallies, students compete in a variety of leadership and skill contests, participate in leadership development workshops, and explore the programs at the community colleges, according to the release.
“We are so proud of our students and how they performed in this competition,” said Mark Smalley, dean of the Mitchell program, in the release.”
Mitchell’s Cosmetic Arts curriculum instructs students in the art and science of cosmetic arts. The program offers the international Pivot Point Scientific Approach curriculum.
Mitchell manicuring technology students placed in the following:
» Nail Care: First, Raylenn Martinez with model Amarie Holt; second, Adilah Halaweh with model Alyssa Garringer; third, Madison Behrer with model Makayla McLain.
» Skill Showcase, individual: First, Ashley Arroyo; second, Victoria Vasco; third, Luz Castaneda.
» Skill Showcase, team: First, Laura Richardson and Isabelle Hermanson; second, Adilah Halaweh and Keira Murphy; third, Alyssa Garringer and Abreesha Forney; fourth, Kalayah Brown and Teresa Sanitbanes
